People react to viral video of Capitol rioter's lawyer struggling to defend him.

Florida Man Adam Johnson will forever be known as "Lectern Guy."

The 36-year-old famously smiled and waved for the cameras as he strutted out of the Capitol building with the spoils of the insurrection: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

He wasn't smiling when he posed for his mugshot, and is likely a lot less smug after hearing his own lawyer struggle to defend him.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/NVravrtadc — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 9, 2021

WFLA reports that Lectern Guy was released from Pinellas County jail on a $25,000 bond, and faces three felony counts of entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

After walking out of court, Lectern Guy's lawyers were asked how they plan on defending the fact that there are mountains of photographic evidence against their client. The answer? They're not.