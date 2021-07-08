Experts slam Trump's lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter as a fundraising 'scam.'

Remember Donald Trump? He was the President of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021, a period in which the world quite literally revolved around his moods as chronicled on his Twitter account. After his rhetoric resulted in the deadly insurrection of the Capitol on January 6th, Trump was permanently banned from posting on Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Facebook's Oversight Board upheld their ban for the time being, and the former Poster-in-Chief is pissed.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that he is suing Twitter, Facebook, and Google for alleged censorship, and legal experts announced that the suit is likely Dead On Arrival.

"This lawsuit is a stunt and it’s unlikely to find traction in the courts," Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, said in a statement. "The argument here that Facebook should be considered a state actor is not at all persuasive. It’s also difficult to square the arguments in the lawsuit with President Trump’s actions in office. The complaint argues that legislators coerced Facebook into censoring speech, but no government actor engaged in this kind of coercion more brazenly than Trump himself."