Lena Dunham defended 'Girls' writer accused of rape, people are rightfully angry.

This week the actress Aurora Perrineau filed a police report accusing the Girls writer Murray Miller of sexual assault, which Miller strongly denied through his attorney on Friday.
While Miller's denial of the accusations hardly comes as a surprise, the Girls co-showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner also sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday night that strongly defended the writer.
They even cited the dangerous and statistically miniscule existence of false rape accusations as part of their defense.
Considering the fact that Dunham has branded herself as an outspoken feminist, the decision to not believe another woman's assault story feels both tone deaf and revealing.
Their full statement of defense read:
"During the windfall of deeply necessary accusations over the last few months in Hollywood, we have been thrilled to see so many women’s voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified. It’s a hugely important time of change and, like every feminist in Hollywood and beyond, we celebrate. But during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue."
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter were both disappointed and angered by Dunham's lack of support for Perrineau.
She has a huge platform and she used it to spread the promote the concept of false rape accusations while defending Miller just because he's been good to her. If we have learned anything from the past few weeks, it should be that predators are master manipulators and treat their friends very differently than the people they assault.
Every aspect of this is deeply disappointing, and sadly, not altogether that surprising.
