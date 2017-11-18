Lena Dunham defended 'Girls' writer accused of rape, people are rightfully angry.

This week the actress Aurora Perrineau filed a police report accusing the Girls writer Murray Miller of sexual assault, which Miller strongly denied through his attorney on Friday.

'Girls' writer Murray Miller accused of sexual assault by actress Aurora Perrineau https://t.co/NO8NYUz8Qs pic.twitter.com/8o08gT3NPQ — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2017

While Miller's denial of the accusations hardly comes as a surprise, the Girls co-showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner also sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday night that strongly defended the writer.

They even cited the dangerous and statistically miniscule existence of false rape accusations as part of their defense.

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner defend 'Girls' writer amid sexual assault claim: "We stand by Murray" https://t.co/46J9Aa7SOA pic.twitter.com/cLNMpPzIwV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2017

Considering the fact that Dunham has branded herself as an outspoken feminist, the decision to not believe another woman's assault story feels both tone deaf and revealing.

I believe in a lot of things but the first tenet of my politics is to hold up the people who have held me up, who have filled my world with love. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 17, 2017

Their full statement of defense read: