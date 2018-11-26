Lena Dunham shares ‘reverse’ before-and-after pics to prove thinner doesn’t always mean happier.

Lena Dunham has faced a lot of criticism in general, but she's received a special amount of negativity for the way her body has looked over the years.
As the star of an HBO series centered on young women, it was surprising for many people that Dunham didn't fit into the standard tall and thin, delicate actress body type when "Girls" premiered in 2012. However, Dunham leaned into the discomfort by forcing viewers to see her body naked eating cupcakes in bathtubs, attempting adventurous sex positions, and playing naked ping-pong with a very attractive older man.
While there are always going to be haters, many viewers (especially women) were relieved not only to see someone on television with a relatable body type, but also someone seemingly without a shred of shame, or fear. In a recent interview with The Cut, Dunham revealed that since her hysterectomy as a result of her battle with endometriosis, she has gained 24 pounds. Still recovering, she is committed to finding clothing brands that are inclusive and accessible for all sizes.
Yesterday on Instagram, Dunham posted a "before and after" selfie side-by-side that proves that feeling better doesn't always mean being thinner.
Dunham writes that in 2017, she was feeling "very sick," but fetishizing her own body and she's grateful (even after Thanksgiving) for her present health and shape. Fans were definitely there for her in the comments, writing:
emmy.cloud: Thank you for being so open about your experience as a woman. You have the power to effect change in young women’s lives. Thank you for using your platform in such a positive and inspiring way.
colette_wasson: Thankyou for being such a positive role model for girls everywhere!!❤️
echteloise: You actually look happier as well in the second photo. And that's what matters ❤️
stephabea: Goddess. Not every body is the same but a healthy body is a happy body.
indngurl: You are absolutely, stunningly beautiful!! YOU are an inspiration!!
maryeyoung19: THIS is just ONE of the reasons I admire and love you so much
heyjudeabella: I understand & feel you. When I was sick(er) I was happy to lose the weight but silently bashed my body in my head. I was in pain...I had zero appetite & taste buds. It’s been a tough ride. I’m heavier now and healthier too. I’m learning to accept my new ‘normal’. I love your stories...the truth...the hurt...the love. Thank you...♥️
miss_hairburger: When I was so anxious / depressed to eat properly and lost too much weight from only drinking peach iced tea, in a sick way I felt kind of excited by how thin I was. But whenever I stood up, my vision would go black and I had ringing in my ears and lower back pain. All my joints ached and I had no boobs. When I was able to regain my appetite and start eating again, I was scared to be bigger (healthy). I knew it was better though. And now seeing this from beautiful Lena, it just confirms it even more
lee_bee_lee: I am right there with you! 4 abdominal surgeries in 3 years. I look at my thin body and I am happy but really I am broken. I want my strength and health back. Thank you for always posting inspiring and eye opening posts!
avirgin2017: A lot of women usually post their bodies where they are constantly trying to change. I've been following your page for a while and I love to see that even in the midst of some health issues you are able to love yourself. It's very inspiring especially for myself who is struggling dealing with my post partum body. Keep on with the posts and giving us women the reality of what self love is ❤️
jodannald: Thank you @lenadunhamagain for sharing ‘our’ body stories, and giving us a platform where you can show people the reality of living with endometriosis, hysterectomy before and after, and everything that goes along with this. You give me courage to accept myself and my story in the same way ❤️❤️❤️
emily_a_ingram: I hope you know how much these posts mean to women like me ❤️ Working on loving and embracing my before, after, present and future pics ❤️
Here's to you feeling better, Lena, and here's to all of us fetishizing the bodies we have now!