Lesbian gives homophobe parents a taste of their own medicine when they ask for money.

Sadly, we still live in a world where a lot of parents don't accept their kids for being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

One of the largest homeless populations in the U.S. is LGBTQ+ teens, and LGBTQ+ people across the world deal with everything from housing insecurity to job discrimination due to widespread homophobia and the lack of family support.

Still, even with all this material evidence of discrimination, there is an often unspoken cultural expectation that LGBTQ+ people should forgive and put up with bigoted family members because that's "just how it is."

When an LGBTQ+ person gives homophobes a taste of their own medicine, they're often met with accusations of not being selfless or patient enough.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to help her parents and giving them a taste of their own medicine.