25 LGBTQ people share the daily struggles that cis, straight people don’t have.

Navigating daily activities looks and feels vastly different for everyone. What might sound exciting and life giving to one person presents a mountain of anxiety to someone else. And while a lot of this is affected by personality and individual preference, how people move in the world is undoubtedly also shaped by other people's prejudices.

For women, LGBTQ people (many of whom are women), and POC (many of whom are also women or LGBTQ), this often translates to code-switching and considering safety in situations others can breeze through.

In a recent Twitter thread Mark Pochow shared some the daily activities that make him feel anxious or unsafe as an LGBTQ person, and asked others to do the same.

LGBTQ folks what’s one activity you dread that straight people don’t stress about?



Mine is going to the doctor. I just always feel judged. — Mark Pochow (@MarkPochow) January 14, 2019

Sadly, the list was extensive, which says a lot about how far we have to go as a culture.

