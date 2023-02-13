Lifeguard weighs teen in front of friends before letting her on slide, gets reported.

Almost everyone on earth has felt self-conscious about their body at one point or another.

One of the tragedies of living in a human is the constant feeling that your body isn't enough, and this is only exacerbated by a world fueled by impossible beauty standards and photoshopped images flying in our faces.

All of this is to say, commenting on someone's body, no matter the context, can get super loaded super fast.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a lifeguard asked if she was wrong for making a teen girl weight herself before going down the slide.

She wrote:

AITA for making a teenage girl weigh herself at the top of a waterslide?

I work as a lifeguard at a waterpark and part of my job includes managing the top of the water slides. I’m to make sure no one does anything dangerous like going face first, cramming too many people on one innertube, etc.