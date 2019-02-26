Lil Xan and his girlfriend may have faked their ultrasound photos. Weird flex, but okay.

Rapper Lil Xan and his girlfriend Annie Smith recently announced that they are expecting a child together. Because they are millennial royalty, they obviously made this announcement via a viral Instagram post.

Who is Lil Xan, you ask? Most people know him as the ex of Miley Cyryus' younger sister, Noah Cyrus. If that doesn't ring a bell, he's the guy open-mouth-inhaling Noah's face in these memes:

Great, now that we've got that covered let's move on to the news. Last Friday, Annie Smith shared pictures of her and Lil Xan's ultrasound via her vlog. Lil Xan makes an appearance in the video and looks at the pictures with Smith while she tells viewers that she is nine weeks along.

You can watch the full video here: