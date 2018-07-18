Lili Reinhart perfectly responds to claims she's 'not curvy enough' to be insecure.

Since gaining a huge public platform, the Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has been very outspoken about her personal struggles with depression and body dysmorphia.

While many have lauded the actress for bringing light to such widespread important issues, other have some pretty big critiques for the actress. Particularly, when it comes to her expressing insecurities about her body.

Several people have claimed that Reinhart is too thin and conventionally attractive to suffer from body dysmorphia, but a specific series of now deleted tweets inspired her latest response.

The tweets came in direct response to Reinhart's recent appearance in Harper's Bazaar, where she talked candidly about how body standards have affected her self esteem.

"Marilyn Monroe was a curvy girl: she had boobs and she didn’t have a 24-inch waist. To me that’s really inspiring and makes me feel like my body can be accepted." —@lilireinhart channels the icons of Old Hollywood and talks life in the spotlight: https://t.co/z7b8GMWfej pic.twitter.com/SO0JK7B5wk — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) July 2, 2018

