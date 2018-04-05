Lisa Rinna's daughter shares powerful before-and-after pics of her recovery from anorexia.

Struggling with an eating disorder is a painful and deeply personal experience that is largely misunderstood by the bulk of the public. Talking about eating disorder recovery can be a deeply triggering experience, particularly when you're living in the public eye.

So, when Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray shared before-and-after pictures showcasing her recovery from anorexia, it took a heavy dose of courage.

Over the weekend, Amelia shared an Instagram post with her followers detailing her struggles with anorexia and the road to recovery.

In her first photo, she showed her body now, after months of recovery and a healthy eating and exercise regime.

She wrote about how difficult it is to be in the public eye, and how the constant public scrutiny only exacerbated her mental health and eating disorder struggles: