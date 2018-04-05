Lisa Rinna's daughter shares powerful before-and-after pics of her recovery from anorexia.

Struggling with an eating disorder is a painful and deeply personal experience that is largely misunderstood by the bulk of the public. Talking about eating disorder recovery can be a deeply triggering experience, particularly when you're living in the public eye.
So, when Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray shared before-and-after pictures showcasing her recovery from anorexia, it took a heavy dose of courage.
Over the weekend, Amelia shared an Instagram post with her followers detailing her struggles with anorexia and the road to recovery.
In her first photo, she showed her body now, after months of recovery and a healthy eating and exercise regime.
She wrote about how difficult it is to be in the public eye, and how the constant public scrutiny only exacerbated her mental health and eating disorder struggles:
"I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago. I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this. Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days.
We’re human. All of us. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself. My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself."
Her second photo, which is technically the "before," showed Amelia a year ago - before she started the process of recovery.
"The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owing my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away. I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life. I still have an extremely healthy life style and I workout so hard all week to maintain my Body. Not to say that recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help."
She looks so healthy and happy now!
Hopefully her frankness and emotional honesty will help some of her followers remember they are not alone on their to good health.