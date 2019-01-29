List of Grammy ‘winners’ leaked online and everyone is losing their f*cking minds.

When it comes to heated and competitive feelings, awards shows are basically the Superbowl for pop culture junkies. Regardless of who gets nominated and who wins, there will always be deeply disappointed naysayers trash talking the awards and gloating fans celebrating a win. When it comes to the Grammys, this swirl of intense feelings is normally limited to the night of the show itself.
However, this week it came early when the Twitter account Main Pop Data supposedly leaked the Grammy winners ahead of time.
According to Main Pop Data's "leak" the winners of the top four categories are Cardi B for Record of the Year ("I Like It"), Lady Gaga for Song of the Year ("Shallow"), H.E.R. for album of the year, and Chloe x Halle for Best New Artist.
According to the leak, Beck was slated for Best Pop Solo, The Carters took Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best R&B Performance, and Drake is going to take home Best Rap Song.
People on Twitter wer thoroughly up in arms, both out of anger and excitement over the Grammy predictions.
Luckily, for those upset, a spokesperson for the Recording Academy stepped in and refuted the claims. They told Billboard the leak was false, and that none of the names are revealed until the day of the awards:
"There is no legitimacy to this. Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes."
It appears, per usual, we'll have to hold our anger or applause until February 10th, when the actual Grammys take place.