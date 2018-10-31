This little girl’s headless Halloween costume is scaring the sh*t out of the internet.

It's official, we have a Halloween winner.

A little girl name Maya in Southbay Village, Philippines has the most adorable and horrifying costume of the year.

SHE WON HALLOWEEN! This little girl's headless costume is adorably frightening. 😱 MORE: https://t.co/cRd6O0EAJ1 pic.twitter.com/xBVZQcINee — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) October 30, 2018

Trick-or-treating with her own head on a platter, two-year-old Maya has been scaring people all day.

I might run away screaming but first I would give her all my candy. https://t.co/PaRs5MTFPg — TODAY Parents (@TODAY_Parents) October 31, 2018