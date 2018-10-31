This little girl’s headless Halloween costume is scaring the sh*t out of the internet.

It's official, we have a Halloween winner.
A little girl name Maya in Southbay Village, Philippines has the most adorable and horrifying costume of the year.
Trick-or-treating with her own head on a platter, two-year-old Maya has been scaring people all day.
The best part is, her "neck" doubles as a basket for all her candy, which is essentially the "this dress has pockets" feeling of the Halloween costume world.
Maya's mom, Krystel Hwang, confessed on Instagram that she made the costume for her daughter, and that no children were harmed in the creation.
Maya was joined by her sister, who dressed as a butcher. They killed it!
Congratulations on winning Halloween, Maya. For everyone else, good luck trying to beat that. Maybe if we all put our "heads" together...