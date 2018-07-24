The internet is dying over this little girl's reaction to looking exactly like the Cardi B meme.

In the olden days, you only really had to worry about similar looking classmates or a celebrity doppelgangers. But in the age of memes, there's a whole new ballpark full of possible doppelgangers. If you wear the wrong (or right depending on how you look at it) outfit, you can easily get compared to one of the many trending meme stars.
Getting compared to the popular meme of 5-year-old Cardi B is a double whammy of celebrity doppelganger AND meme star.
For those uninitiated, here are some samples of the meme in its full glory.
Here's a version of the meme using the original photo:
Now that we're caught up on the beauty and prevalence of this meme, the following exchange will make even more sense.
When the Twitter Ariana Models' baby sister coming home crying, she revealed she'd been teased for looking like the Cardi B meme.
In true sister fashion, Models had her pose for a photo so she could share the moment with the internet. People can't stop cracking up at both the resemblance and the pettiness of posting this moment online.
She really does look like Cardi B, but that also means she looks adorable. While posting this online is a major big sister move, I have a feeling she'll laugh at the resemblance when she gets older.