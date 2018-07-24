The internet is dying over this little girl's reaction to looking exactly like the Cardi B meme.

In the olden days, you only really had to worry about similar looking classmates or a celebrity doppelgangers. But in the age of memes, there's a whole new ballpark full of possible doppelgangers. If you wear the wrong (or right depending on how you look at it) outfit, you can easily get compared to one of the many trending meme stars.

Getting compared to the popular meme of 5-year-old Cardi B is a double whammy of celebrity doppelganger AND meme star.

For those uninitiated, here are some samples of the meme in its full glory.

“I seen you scan the pack of gum for the 55 inch TV & I already called the police” #CardiBMeme pic.twitter.com/nQOVcDn3ZP — Junior 🇦🇬💫 (@Jr_33era) July 15, 2018

Best Cardi B meme 😂 Where’s the lie ? pic.twitter.com/rQlSXZTp6i — Truth&Facts 🇧🇷 (@QueenThicc_) July 14, 2018

cardi b baby pictures the funniest meme since 2018😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eSezmW9htq — ka$h❄️ (@unodaking_) July 16, 2018

Here's a version of the meme using the original photo:

Of all the Cardi B memes, this one in particular takes the cake pic.twitter.com/DlHQ6HKFl9 — Caleb Tyler (@CalebTyler44) July 17, 2018

Now that we're caught up on the beauty and prevalence of this meme, the following exchange will make even more sense.