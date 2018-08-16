Little girl hacks her mom's Amazon account, is delivered straight to internet fame.

Is there anyone more beloved by the internet than a scammer child?! If we're getting into technicalities, I'm sure there's someone, but currently the concept of a scammer child is just too crafty and ideal to imagine topping.

Given the internet's aptitude for clever kids and people who know how to scam, it's no surprise that Twitter immediately became obsessed with a 6-year-old girl named Kaitlin who hacked her mom's Amazon account.

As detailed in this tweet by Kaitlin's cousin, the 6-year-old scammer managed to spend $400 of her mom's money on toys when she logged into Amazon. Her mother didn't find out until the picture perfect moment of the delivery.

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out. pic.twitter.com/wHWVhsMBYI — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 11, 2018

Unsurprisingly, she wasn't allowed to keep her hard-hacked earnings. So, in lieu of keeping them, Kaitlin donated them to a local children's hospital.