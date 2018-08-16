Little girl hacks her mom's Amazon account, is delivered straight to internet fame.

Is there anyone more beloved by the internet than a scammer child?! If we're getting into technicalities, I'm sure there's someone, but currently the concept of a scammer child is just too crafty and ideal to imagine topping.
Given the internet's aptitude for clever kids and people who know how to scam, it's no surprise that Twitter immediately became obsessed with a 6-year-old girl named Kaitlin who hacked her mom's Amazon account.
As detailed in this tweet by Kaitlin's cousin, the 6-year-old scammer managed to spend $400 of her mom's money on toys when she logged into Amazon. Her mother didn't find out until the picture perfect moment of the delivery.
Unsurprisingly, she wasn't allowed to keep her hard-hacked earnings. So, in lieu of keeping them, Kaitlin donated them to a local children's hospital.
Despite being knocked off her throne of toys, the internet still marveled at Kaitlin's skills. A handful of parents shared similar stories of children shopping in secret.
Others went to town captioning the photographic moment of truth.
This is truly a 2018 Norman Rockwell if I've ever seen one.
Hopefully, in the future Kaitlin is able to put her savvy sneaking abilities to use for more noble aims. In the meantime, the internet is truly blessed with this meme material.