Lizbeth Mateo is the first undocumented immigrant appointed to a state post.

California has become the first state to appoint an undocumented immigrant to a statewide post. Lizbeth Mateo, a 33-year-old attorney and immigrant rights activist was appointed by Senate President Kevin de Leon on Wednesday to serve on the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee. She'll be fighting for low-income and undocumented California students.

The decision comes just two days after Trump's first visit to California since taking office.

While in California, Trump criticized the state's sanctuary cities on Twitter, calling them "unconstitutional."

California’s sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional and put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk. Thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies, set free to prey on innocent Americans. THIS MUST STOP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

The move to appoint Mateo could be seen as a an act of defiance to the Trump administration which as cracked down on illegal immigration since Trump was sworn into office last year.

"While Donald Trump fixates on walls, California will continue to concentrate on opportunities," de León said in a news release. "Ms. Mateo is a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country."

Who is Lizbeth Mateo?

Mateo came to the United States with her parents from Oaxaca, Mexico at the age of 14. As a student at Venice High School she learned to speak English and eventually became the first in her family to graduate college, earning a B.A. from California State University, according to her legal website.