Local news totally narc’ed on a woman using her lunch break to get a new job

If you're working a full-time gig but in the market for a new one, it's likely that you've done a bit of job searching on the clock. After all, you don't want to blow up your spot to your boss until you actually have another job locked down. So, in that sense, looking for new jobs is a bit of "don't ask don't tell" situation.

In most scenarios, keeping your job search under wraps is pretty easy. You just have to keep a quick trigger finger on the search tab if your supervisor walks by.

In a cruel stroke of fate, the 33-year-old non-profit employee Ja'Naea Modest was photographed by a local news channel at a job fair on her lunch break.

"I finished my shift that morning [and] during my break I hurried and went to change clothes, and went over to the job fair," Modest told Buzzfeed News.