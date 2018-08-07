Local news totally narc’ed on a woman using her lunch break to get a new job

If you're working a full-time gig but in the market for a new one, it's likely that you've done a bit of job searching on the clock. After all, you don't want to blow up your spot to your boss until you actually have another job locked down. So, in that sense, looking for new jobs is a bit of "don't ask don't tell" situation.
In most scenarios, keeping your job search under wraps is pretty easy. You just have to keep a quick trigger finger on the search tab if your supervisor walks by.
In a cruel stroke of fate, the 33-year-old non-profit employee Ja'Naea Modest was photographed by a local news channel at a job fair on her lunch break.
"I finished my shift that morning [and] during my break I hurried and went to change clothes, and went over to the job fair," Modest told Buzzfeed News.
"I was focused on the application — I did not know [the local news] was there. I had no idea what was going on — I came back, changed my clothes, and did the rest of my shift."
Modest didn't realize she'd been photographed until later that night, when she was hanging out at her friend's house. When her friend's dad razzed her about being on the news she assumed it was a joke. But alas, Modest soon saw the image of her on the screen herself.
Since her employer still didn't know Modest was looking for new work, she made the smart move and got out in front of the publicity by joking about it on her own social media.
She's SO focused in the photo, which makes the circumstances all the better. People online have been living their best lives while captioning this image.
Modest said her coworkers have seen the image and joked with her about the situation, but luckily it hasn't harmed her job security, at least yet.
Hopefully this doesn't dissuade Modest from continuing on her job search. If anything, it proves she's dedicated to taking the next step for her life.