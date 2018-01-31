Lorde responds to Grammys snub with a full-page newspaper ad like a f**king BOSS.

Sometimes, the only way to respond to some BS is by full-on stunting on your adversaries. This is precisely the path Lorde took when she bought a full-page newspaper ad in response to her Grammys snub.
There was some understandable backlash against the fact that all the male nominees for Album of the Year received solo performances, while Lorde, the only female nominee, didn't.
As if to make matters worse, the Recording Academy President, Neil Portnow, responded to the backlash by claiming women musicians need to "step up."
Unpacking the ignorance of that claim alone would take at least 20 posts in ALL CAPS with a lot of exclamatory remarks.
Lorde responded to the snub by doubling down on her confidence.
She wore a flaming red statement dress to the Grammys and posted the Jenny Holzer poem "The Apocalypse Will Blossom" to boot.
The full poem reads:
"Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."
Then, in perhaps the most wonderfully audacious move of all, Lorde took out a full page advertisement in The New Zealand Herald.
The ad itself pointedly thanks the fans who actually believe in female musicians.
The full ad reads:
"Oh hi there! I'm writing this from New York City. Angelo and I sat in Madison Square Garden last night and saw a lot of crazy and wonderful things. I just wanted to say thank you, for loving and embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent! All my love, Lorde."
This is certainly a classy and committed way to clap back at a flawed awards committee.