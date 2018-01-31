Lorde responds to Grammys snub with a full-page newspaper ad like a f**king BOSS.

Sometimes, the only way to respond to some BS is by full-on stunting on your adversaries. This is precisely the path Lorde took when she bought a full-page newspaper ad in response to her Grammys snub.

There was some understandable backlash against the fact that all the male nominees for Album of the Year received solo performances, while Lorde, the only female nominee, didn't.

As if to make matters worse, the Recording Academy President, Neil Portnow, responded to the backlash by claiming women musicians need to "step up."

Unpacking the ignorance of that claim alone would take at least 20 posts in ALL CAPS with a lot of exclamatory remarks.

EXCUSE ME 😠 Why do women have to ‘step up’ in order to win awards?



Female artists like @TaylorSwift13 and @Pink owned the music industry last year!



Women are constantly stepping up against a world that is forever throwing obstacles their way! #Grammys https://t.co/65r2MiQgR2 — T E S S A J. ♔ (@TessaCouture07) January 30, 2018

Well. At least the music industry is consistent across North America in putting the blame on women for not being nominated. https://t.co/wdaDorqZy0 — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) January 29, 2018

Demi

Kelly

Kesha

SZA

Rapsody

St. Vincent

Julia Michels

HAIM

Lalah Hathaway

FLETCHER

Taylor Swift

Janelle Monae

P!NK

MUNA

Emily Warren

Kelsea Ballerini

Brandi Carlile

Halsey

Maren Morris

RaeLynn

Ingrid Michaelson



...Hey, Neil, shut up. #GrammysSoMale https://t.co/aLsZujxadW — Dave Farah (@DaveFarah) January 29, 2018

Lorde responded to the snub by doubling down on her confidence.