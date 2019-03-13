12 bonkers details in the case against Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Operation Varsity Blues is the new Fyre Festival: a tale of vast wealth, fraud, and desperate measures (we're looking at you, Blow Job Guy). Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman—Aunt Becky and a Desperate Housewife, respectively—we're caught in a massive bust of rich people bribing, cheating, and scheming their kids into elite colleges...and USC.

The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint details just how stupid Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman thought think their kids are. The Justice Department's indictment is a riveting read, but here are the best parts:

1. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer/Target icon Mossimo Giannulli, thought their older daughter only had a shot at Arizona State.

In an email "on or about April 22, 2016," Giannulli emailed college coach/criminal mastermind William Singer, who's identified in the affidavit as "Cooperating Witness 1":

We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this am. I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!

2. Loughlin and Giannulli conspired to have both their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team, even though they don't row.