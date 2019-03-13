34 hilarious tweets about Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's "Varsity Blues" college scam.

In case you're severely behind the times, Aunt Becky from "Full House" isn't as innocent as she seems.

In a college admissions scandal cleverly named, "Operation Varsity Blues," Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and many other wealthy parents were caught forging college acceptances for their teens. Knowing that your parents don't believe you're smart enough to get into college on your own must be hard enough, but Loughlin's daughter, Instagram and Youtube "Influencer," Olivia Jade, is getting some serious heat on her social media. It probably doesn't help that she publicly posted she "doesn't care about school" and is excited for "game days and partying."

Lori Loughlin bribed her daughter’s way to school..and it shows #loriloughlin pic.twitter.com/EcwlYvLi7y — ♚ Don Dada ♔ (@D0neDeal) March 13, 2019

Thousands of dollars was funneled through a fake charity that claims to educate disadvantaged students while it was really just helping rich kids. The charity faked athletic records, claiming that Loughlin's daughter was recruited by University of Southern California for the crew team (a sport she's never done), as well as planning crooked SAT proctors that allowed students of rich families to have more time on the exam despite not having a learning disability. This is all shameful and totally embarrassing for kids with every opportunity available to them to get into college the right way. For more details, this video breaks it down: