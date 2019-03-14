This video of Lori Loughlin talking about her kids didn’t age as well as Lori Loughlin.

Lori Loughlin hasn't gotten this much attention since the Full House days, and being indicted may or may not be preferable to having to be a fulltime cast member on Fuller House.

Last year, Loughlin proudly said oh camera that she "never pushed" her daughters, and uh, maybe she should have?

Had the girls gotten a wee bit of a nudge—or any incentive to work for anything at all—Loughlin and her husband might have been able to save the $500,000 they spent on having to pretend that their daughters were rowing coxswains.

"You know, I don’t ever do, I never pushed my kids to — I always say, 'Do the best you can,'" she told Page Six in 2017.

"For my husband too, their dad, never we were never like, ‘At school you got to get straight A’s.’ We were never those parents. We were always like, ‘You know what? Give it your all. Do the best you can ’cause in life if you give it your all and you do the best you can, that’s it. That’s all you can do.’ And that’s enough, in my opinion, especially with kids. I think we’ve put so much pressure and stress on them. A lot of it is unnecessary and I think it’s important to just have downtime, free time. I never over-scheduled my kids. Never. I always gave them plenty of time to just sit in their playroom and, you know, use their imaginations."