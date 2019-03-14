Lori Loughlin's daughter was on a yacht during the college fraud arrest. The internet is drowning in jokes.

As if having your parents pay $500,000 to get you into college wasn't embarrassing enough, imagine having your parents ruin your spring break by getting indicted while you're partying on a yacht owned by an official for the college they had to bribe people to get you into. You better hide, Olivia Jade.

In case you're not caught up, Olivia Jade (Lori Loughlin's daughter) got into the University of Southern California (a school with a 17% acceptance rate) with fake SAT scores and a fake sports portfolio that claimed she was skilled at crew team. Her parents paid around $500,000 to get crooked exam proctors to mark her wrong answers correctly and to give her more time on the test despite her not having any learning disability.

The internet was immediately pretty unsympathetic toward Olivia Jade considering her "influencer" Youtube and Instagram accounts were riddled with videos like this:

Lori Laughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, got into USC b/c her family paid a $500,000 bribe & faked she was a star athlete. This self entitled trash stole a spot from a worthy student. These people are just the worst element of society!!! #IDontReallyCareAboutSchoolIJustWantToParty pic.twitter.com/lBmPTYm4yr — Pablo (@Pablo_Rumi) March 14, 2019

It definitely doesn't help her case, though, that while the news broke she was enjoying her spring break on Rick Caruso's yacht. Caruso is the Chairman of the USC Board of Trustees and Olivia is reportedly friends with his daughter. I can't imagine how awkward that mimosa and sun bathing session must've been when they all looked at their phones and realized their bff didn't get into USC the way they did (having their parents work there, donating a ton of money to the college) but was such a bad student she had to photo shop crew photos. Of course, Olivia decided to abandon the vacation and the yacht had to straight up turn around. Considering she's such a skilled rower, it was a surprise to the internet she just didn't take control of the boat...