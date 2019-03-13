Lori Loughlin's daughter's social media comments are a brutal bloodbath right now.

Apparently the first step to being a teen Youtube and Instagram "influencer" with student-themed sponsored content is to make sure your mom didn't pay for you to get into college.

Olivia Jade's social media is having a rough time right now. The 19-year-old, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram is known for posting dare I say real basic content like this:

She's just like any other standard college Instagram model with famous parents who paid for her to get into a college she publicly doesn't care about:

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade says "I don't really care about school." #lorilaughlin pic.twitter.com/MnZtAlGLNG — Johnny (@Johnnys_Eye) March 12, 2019

Lori Loughlin, Olivia's mother and "Full House" star, had such little faith in her daughter's ability to get into college that she paid over $500,000 for fake files proving that Olivia was a skilled crew athlete. Photos were taken of Olivia on a ergometer to prove she was an athlete despite the fact that she's never rowed. Damn. This is a pretty bold lie. If I was trying to con my way into college, I wouldn't go the sports route. Her mom is an actress, she couldn't have faked a theater resume?