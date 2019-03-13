Lori Loughlin's daughter's social media comments are a brutal bloodbath right now.

Apparently the first step to being a teen Youtube and Instagram "influencer" with student-themed sponsored content is to make sure your mom didn't pay for you to get into college.
Olivia Jade's social media is having a rough time right now. The 19-year-old, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram is known for posting dare I say real basic content like this:
She's just like any other standard college Instagram model with famous parents who paid for her to get into a college she publicly doesn't care about:
Lori Loughlin, Olivia's mother and "Full House" star, had such little faith in her daughter's ability to get into college that she paid over $500,000 for fake files proving that Olivia was a skilled crew athlete. Photos were taken of Olivia on a ergometer to prove she was an athlete despite the fact that she's never rowed. Damn. This is a pretty bold lie. If I was trying to con my way into college, I wouldn't go the sports route. Her mom is an actress, she couldn't have faked a theater resume?
Needless to say, people are being pretty mean to Olivia. I'm usually not a fan of cyber-bullying and I think the people who told her to end her life went way too far, but some of these are great.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Her Instagram is a whole other story. Some of her photos have the comments completely disabled, like this one:
But other photos aren't so lucky.
Lol her parents pay half a million dollars to put her into college and then she doesn’t even go or study. Looks like they’re just as stupid as she is! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
12. "daise_in" wrote:
lmao I don’t know who you are but there is NO WAY you got into a college with a 17.7% acceptance rate while tweeting dumbass shit about hating school except for football games and parties smh. Idk how nobody caught this before this whole scandal I’m dead. I hope you actually put out a real apology and get yourself pulled out of every brand deal in existence.
Hope your parents have fun in jail 😊😊
she definitely knew about it 100000% bc there’s an FBI file saying Lori emailed someone and CCd Olivia plus she had to have known to post the photoshopped image of her on crew but yikes @ ppl telling her to end her life
you know the hard working kid who didn’t get in is probably also super depressed because all their hard work is for nothing. Also the only story needed is that it’s super illegal and they don’t deserve respect or sympathy. I’m going to college next year and I busted my ass to get in. It isn’t fair to people like me that she just bought and cheated her way into college
Bet her parents paid for her followers on YouTube too. This girl will never amount to anything. Hope her trust fund gets taken away so she has to be a normal person like all of us.
Going to one of the biggest universities in the whole world to flaunt around her dorm making videos about crop-tops, all while people who genuinely want to go there for academic enlightenment are rejected or don't have the money. People like her disgust me.
18. "karrissa.johnston" wrote:
Dude my sister has to come up with paying 20,000 dollars for 2 years of schooling so she can better herself. And you?! All you have done is take the spot of a person who is a hard worker. This is life and have fun not having a grasp on things. I feel bad for you, you are too privlaged for your own good. Maybe take some of this influence and make it into a positive outlook. Like helping kids who need help to get into college instead of youtubing your Prada bags.
you know there are kids out here working in high school (and still getting amazing grades... which apparently you weren’t) so that they could save up money for tuition yet here you are riding your high horse thinking ur better than everyone else on earth (which you arent btw)
19. "5h3lb" wrote:
Really hope @sephora doesn’t condone your actions and drops you. (Condone might be an SAT word for you, sorry)
Of course you would decide to pay your way into college when your too busy taking pics like these instead of working your ass off like most of us.
go to jail.