Louis CK asked his fans to consent to not leaking his material. Y'all know the internet responded.

The news story that revealed Louis CK's habit for repeated acts of misconduct that involved luring women into rooms under false pretenses, asking to jerk off in front of them, and then doing so no matter the response, sparked a debate about consent. Many saw the story as a clear indication that this man abused his power over women in the industry, and ignored matters of consent so that he could get off. Some thought that as long as you *ask* to take your member out, it's totes chill, even if you don't wait for a "yes." Not how consent works, but we live in an age where everyone's thoughts are shouted into the cyber abyss, and you can pull up a chair and scroll through all of the terrible things people have to say about a topic they know nothing about. I believe this era is called "Hell.

Anyway, after apologizing for his actions in a lengthy statement that mostly talked about how admired he is, Louis CK took a small break from comedy. But that teeny-tiny hiatus is over, and now he's back in full swing. As you may recall, his first attempts at a comeback made headlines. One of his sets that was recorded included jokes that made fun of Parkland survivors and transgender kids, and another set made light of the allegations made against him. The joke in the second recorded set said was, "I like to jerk off. And I don't like being alone." Cute.