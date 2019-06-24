Louis CK just did another surprise performance. One comic points out why his fans are exactly like the "SJWs" they claim to hate.

#Metoo poster-boy Louis CK's comeback attempt is continuing to roll full steam ahead: he reportedly got a standing ovation as soon as he took the stage at Skankfest comedy festival in Queens last weekend.
But as many are pointing out, one standing ovation in a basement full of sexually frustrated tristate area neckbeards does not a successful comeback make.
You might remember that before he was exposed as a perv, CK was hailed as a sort of 21st century dudebro dick comedy Jesus. But then he got caught asking multiple much younger and less powerful female comics to watch him jerk it after work. (And also Sarah Silverman.) He also didn't stop his manager from threatening to blackball his victims, and they experienced major career backlash. After he got caught, he semi-apologized and said he was going to take a long time out.
But he apparently got bored and now he's back: CK has made a new non-consensual habit of popping up at comedy clubs. At these recent appearances, he's been known to spit-ball about topics like Asian men not having dicks, and how annoying the Parkland kids are. Also, what's the deal with transgenders? This is his new material, if by "new" you mean "also frequently tried by the scariest dude at the open mic."
He popped by the Skankfest comedy festival at New York City's The Creek and The Cave comedy club this past weekend to perform. Skankfest is a product of the Legion of Skanks podcast which, despite the "Mean Girls" reference, is sadly not a Tina Fey fan project.
When he hit the stage, Louis CK enjoyed a hero's welcome from a room full of people who apparently don't find exposing oneself to younger female colleagues to be that big of a deal.
Here's a photo of him onstage.
Despite the warm welcome he enjoyed at the show, much of Twitter saw the whole thing as a joke. Some couldn't resist but poke fun at the event's "Skankfest" name.
And its unfortunate aesthetic and branding.
Oh, and its apparent incel/Proud Boy clientele.
Meanwhile, some comics are urging the community to keep the Skankfest standing O in context: compared to CK's past career, a bunch of bros screaming in a basement is quite the downgrade.
And yes, J.O. jokes were made.
Two of the women who were victims of CK, comedy duo Dana and Julia, also weighed in to remind us of the grossness that happened to them.
Meanwhile, comic Sara Schaefer expertly pointed out that those who stick up for Louis CK are guilty of everything they claim to hate.
Her thread continues:
There’s this constant message that the “SJW’s” rely on outrage for income/attention but whenever I see someone booking a CK or alt right person I’m like, so wait who is relying on outrage for their career? They literally advertise it as “ooooo the snowflakes are gonna be SO MAD!”
When you book an abuser or bigot or hate group leader on your show or podcast, all it says to me is that you’re desperate
They try to pass it off as some noble deed in the name of comedy or free speech or whatever. But the moment you listen to them really discuss their views on the state of comedy, all I hear is deep insecurity and jealousy, a panic that they won’t make it big because of Nanette.
Finally, she pointed out a universal truth about shitty male comics and comedy fans everywhere:
They. Are. Still. SO. Mad. About. Nanette. I can’t stop laughing
Schaefer's former podcast and talk show cohost Nikki Glaser also weighed in.
Schaefer's full thread is below.