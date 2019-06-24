Louis CK just did another surprise performance. One comic points out why his fans are exactly like the "SJWs" they claim to hate.

#Metoo poster-boy Louis CK's comeback attempt is continuing to roll full steam ahead: he reportedly got a standing ovation as soon as he took the stage at Skankfest comedy festival in Queens last weekend.

But as many are pointing out, one standing ovation in a basement full of sexually frustrated tristate area neckbeards does not a successful comeback make.

You might remember that before he was exposed as a perv, CK was hailed as a sort of 21st century dudebro dick comedy Jesus. But then he got caught asking multiple much younger and less powerful female comics to watch him jerk it after work. (And also Sarah Silverman.) He also didn't stop his manager from threatening to blackball his victims, and they experienced major career backlash. After he got caught, he semi-apologized and said he was going to take a long time out.

But he apparently got bored and now he's back: CK has made a new non-consensual habit of popping up at comedy clubs. At these recent appearances, he's been known to spit-ball about topics like Asian men not having dicks, and how annoying the Parkland kids are. Also, what's the deal with transgenders? This is his new material, if by "new" you mean "also frequently tried by the scariest dude at the open mic."

He popped by the Skankfest comedy festival at New York City's The Creek and The Cave comedy club this past weekend to perform. Skankfest is a product of the Legion of Skanks podcast which, despite the "Mean Girls" reference, is sadly not a Tina Fey fan project.