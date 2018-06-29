'Love Simon’ actor perfectly claps back at guy who told him to stop wearing dresses.

If you made it out to see the adorable rom com Love Simon, then it's likely you're already familiar with the young star Keiynan Lonsdale, aka Bram.

Throughout his childhood, Lonsdale has been figuring out how to frame and accept his own sexuality, so it was a big deal when he came out publicly last year at the wrap party for Love Simon.

Even at his young age, he's used his platform to open up conversations about sexuality and gender presentation, while pulling off some gorgeous lewks, some of which are dresses.

Unfortunately, there are still a lot of people uncomfortable with the notion of a guy wearing a dress. So, alongside support from his followers, Lonsdale also deals with a good deal of criticism.

While it's not his responsibility to engage with people critiquing his self-expression, Lonsdale still managed to serve up the perfect response to a guy who came for his love of dresses.