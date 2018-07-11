Luna trolls her dad John Legend, proves that roasting runs in the family.

There are times when children worship the ground their parents tread on, and then there are times when they're hellbent on knocking you down a peg. For little Luna Legend, the ability to poke her parents where it hurts seems a given.
We all know that both John Legend and Chrissy Teigen love to troll, so eventually it's going to trickle down to the babies.
In a video recently posted by Teigen, Luna did NOT hold back her feelings towards her dad's voice warm-ups.
As you can see hear, she is fully ready to express her raw negative emotions about his singing, despite the fact that his singing has fed her.
One commenter on Twitter was quick to note that Teigen herself has aired her past grievances about Legend's voice warm-ups.
Like mother, like daughter.
Other parents enjoyed witnessing the all too familiar spectacle of a two-year-old raging about her feelings.
Many of them had toddler-induced horror stories to add to the heaping pile of comments.
I have a feeling Luna's roasts of her parents are only going to get more articulate from here. Unless she turns three and decides she wants to use her new words to express love for Legend's vocal warm-ups.