Two strangers tweeted about a missed connection at a stoplight, and the internet brought them together.

As with most tools, Twitter can be many things. It can be a place for jokes, dragging people, passing around photos to meme, sharing fake news, and really, anything you want it to be.
But one of my favorite versions of Twitter is when it functions as a place for missed connections. Who needs Craigslist to connect passing strangers when we have the rapid fire detective work of Twitter?
In a beautiful recent example of Twitter reaching it's full cinematic potential, two women separately posted about encountering each other through an open Lyft window.
The first woman, Stephanie, posted about her ride to get a hair cut. In a truly serendipitous moment, right when Stephanie was telling her Lyft driver how hard it is to describe the perfect hair cut, she spotted Denice Frohman's ideal cropped mane through the window.
The Lyft driver, as the ultimate wingman, rolled down the window and yelled about how much Stephanie loved Denice's hair.
Meanwhile, in another corner of Twitter, Denice was posting about how the exact same exchange made her day.
It didn't take long for the sleuths of Twitter to connect the dots and tag Stephanie in Denice's thread.
The rest of us internet voyeurs were eager to watch the exchange escalate into a full-blown romance, and while it hasn't reached the peak yet (and likely never will), the missed connection further proves my theory that Twitter has emotionally replaced Craigslist (in ALL the good and bad ways).
People immediately wanted to know whether they'd swapped hair information, since that was the origin of this exchange.
While we have yet to witness confirmation about the exchange of hair tips or whispers of sweet nothing, there's definitely already an audience for this movie plot.
Even if this exchange doesn't bloom into something more, it's hopefully inspired more of us to pay attention to good hair in traffic. Your perfect haircut may be just one car away.