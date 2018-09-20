Two strangers tweeted about a missed connection at a stoplight, and the internet brought them together.

As with most tools, Twitter can be many things. It can be a place for jokes, dragging people, passing around photos to meme, sharing fake news, and really, anything you want it to be.

But one of my favorite versions of Twitter is when it functions as a place for missed connections. Who needs Craigslist to connect passing strangers when we have the rapid fire detective work of Twitter?

In a beautiful recent example of Twitter reaching it's full cinematic potential, two women separately posted about encountering each other through an open Lyft window.

The first woman, Stephanie, posted about her ride to get a hair cut. In a truly serendipitous moment, right when Stephanie was telling her Lyft driver how hard it is to describe the perfect hair cut, she spotted Denice Frohman's ideal cropped mane through the window.

The Lyft driver, as the ultimate wingman, rolled down the window and yelled about how much Stephanie loved Denice's hair.