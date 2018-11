This woman's ridiculously catchy song about how 'it’s a scary time for men' went viral.

Singer, songwriter, and dance teacher Lynzy Lab wrote your new favorite song: a ukulele ditty shredding Trump's insistence that "it's a very scary time for young men in America."

Last week, before confirming Justice Frat Bro, President Grab Them By The Pussy kvetched while boarding his helicopter about who the real victims of the #MeToo movement are: men and boys.

Trump: "It's a very scary time for young men in America." pic.twitter.com/tSTNEKZi5u — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) October 2, 2018

Lab hilariously took down this terrible take with her song "A Scary Time," which lists all the small things women do for their own safety in a catchy, revealing way.

Here are the lyrics to help you sing along: