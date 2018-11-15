There's a 'Build the Wall' Lego knockoff for kids and it's getting dragged across all borders.

Just in time for the holidays, a conservative toy company (presumably the same one that made Jeff Sessions) is selling a fake Lego kit perfect for all the immigrant-hating kindergarteners in your life!

Keep and Bear, a website that specializes in conservative-themed tchotchkes, is selling their own special Lego knockoff called MAGA, where kids can indulge their xenophobic fantasies and build that wall.

Featuring sombrero-clad "Mexicans" and an angry man with tiny hands who must be President Trump, this "Build The Wall" set is perfect for children who want to reduce government spending unless it's for a multi-billion dollar monument cutting through peoples' private property in the Southwest!

The toys were hyped up on Fox and Friends, where they want to start 'em young.

Fox has been promoting a $30 Lego rip-off kit that is literally 101 small grey bricks with a racist box design. pic.twitter.com/sTS5GhOEvM — Natalie Martinez (@natijomartinez) November 14, 2018

The political messaging doesn't stop there! The product's description misrepresents the asylum-seeking process and says, "The wall must be built. The wall will keep America safe and strong. Only then will we be able to help those in need."