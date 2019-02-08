MAGA mascot Candace Owens is getting dragged to hell for defending Hitler.

Even the most staunch Trump supporters usually know to steer clear of overtly praising Hitler, which is a bar so low it's actually located underground in hell.

However, apparently not all Trump supporters have gotten this memo, because the Conservative commentator Candace Owens is currently facing backlash for a clip where she claims "nationalism isn't bad" and that Hitler's main problem was globalism (apparently the genocide was chill with her).

Here is video of Candace Owens' full answer on nationalism and Hitler pic.twitter.com/NfBvoH8vQg — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 8, 2019

She said:

"If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine. The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalise. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. To me, that's not nationalism."

There is truly too much cognitive dissonance here to fully unpack, but it appears that Owens is either erasing the genocide of six million Jewish people, or considers it a side effect of Hitler's "problem with globalism." Either way, her issue seems to not be with politics of hate and ethnic cleansing, but rather, the idea of communing with other countries (whether through hate, economic trade, or open immigration laws).