Maid-of-honor asks if she can bail on best friend's wedding a week in advance. Internet says yes.

If everything goes smoothly, being a maid-of-honor for a best friend can be an incredibly sweet memory you treasure for years to come. However, if you're going through a break-up, or the politics of your friend group are questionable, donning a bridesmaid dress and smiling in front of a crowd of acquaintances can be a verified nightmare. Unfortunately for all (wedding) parties involved, a recent post on the Am I The Asshole subreddit fell into the latter category, meaning, the maid-of-honor to be was not feeling all of the emotional politics surrounding the wedding. More specifically, the maid-of-honor to be was not feeling ready to walk down the aisle with the best man, who just so happens to be her cheating ex-fiance. In her post, the maid-of-honor polled the internet on whether it'd be an asshole move for her to sit out the wedding, given her recent breakup and the presence of her ex.

"AITA if I back out of being maid of honor at my best friends wedding next weekend? Best man is my ex fiancé who cheated on me and I can't be around him let alone walk arm in arm with him." "Jump into the worst week of my life. I was with my ex fiancé for 6 years. Loved him with every fiber of my being, wedding planned for August. Refused a job offer so could move with him for his next Air Force assignment. Monday a call girl from a website called massage republic texts him in the middle of the night saying she's reaching out to old clients because she's back in the game (his phone was at my house while he was flying) I text back she must have wrong number. She says she doesn't. In a moment of brains I pretend to be him instead of the jealous girlfriend and call girl gives me all the details. I'm such a fool this had been happening under my nose for years."

She opened up about how she turned down a job offer in order to move with him after the wedding, and they were slated to get married this summer. That is, until she found out about his sex addiction and secret life of cheating. "I confront him, he claims to be a sex addict and promises to change. I consider it for half a second and say no. Cue uncontrollable crying, self doubt, a battery of STD tests, awkward encounters with him, fight over the ring, his mom (who I loved) calling me non stop and begging me to reconsider and on and on."

As if this firestorm could get worse, the maid-of-honor's best friend's fiance is close friends with her ex, and already had him slated as best man at the wedding. Since all of this is coming out so close to the wedding, it puts everyone in an awkward position. "And on top of all this my best friend is marrying his best friend may 11th. Groom doesn't want to rock the boat at this late date and selecting a new best man. Bride says she has way too much in her plate and is begging me to just go through with it and she'll "make it up to me."

While she completely understands it's late notice to kick him out of the wedding, the maid-of-honor fears she won't be able to handle the emotional repercussions of seeing him so soon, particularly in a wedding setting. "I've never hated a human being as much as I hate him. I can't be in the same room with him let alone walk arm in arm with him. I understand the whole wedding doesn't need to fall apart because I'm upset. so I just want to not go and spend the day downing the left over percocets from my wisdom teeth operation, fucking as many tinder dudes who can stand to be around me after not showering and burning all his shit. Would I be the asshole if I back out of the wedding?"

People were quick to chime in with their opinions, with most of them thinking she was completely validated in feeling weird about the wedding. MrsTickleMeElmo advised her to skip out for her sanity. "PLEASE don’t go. NTA!!! I would bet my last pair of clean panties that the groom is trying to help foster a “talk to her at the wedding” type of thing. I am planning a wedding and hell yeah, I am stressed to the max, but I wouldn’t ask my best friend to just suck it up."

"You can’t make up for that kind of torture. I know it’s their day, it’s supposed to be everyone doing all they can for the bride and groom, but this crosses the fucking line. Honestly, what kind of friend is she being to even ask such a thing, stressed or not." "I am deeply sorry for all that you are dealing with. I hope you get all of the fucking you need OP and you then take some time to heal. Sending you internet hugs from California 💕" AmIThatCrazyToThink agreed that staying out of the wedding might be the healthiest course of action.

"DONT GO ITS GONNA TURN INTO A DRAMATIC OPERA!!! Save yourself, your self respect and your dignity!! If your bff has a problem with you skipping, she’s not really your friend... This is ABSOLUTE grounds for distance!!! You most likely won’t make it through. He will use this to his advantage (counting on you saving the drama NOT for the wedding) and others will get on the band wagon. Suddenly his cheating is a disease, poor him, take pity... They don’t care about you either if they dare utter these words btw."

Sunnydcutiegirl agreed that sitting out the wedding might be wise, but also pointed out that it's not the bride's fault this happened, and there's nothing wrong with her wanting the wedding as planned. "NTA. Bride isn’t the asshole either. This is all so last minute that I think that backing out would be better for your mental health. Calmly explain to your friend that your sanity is more important at this time and that you will gladly celebrate with her and her new husband at another time. If she can’t see that you are hurt over this and doing what is best for you, then she really isn’t a friend you need to deal with. And your ex absolutely sucks. I’m sorry that you have to deal with this."

armyofjohn suggested attending the wedding but walking down the aisle with a different groomsman. "If it makes it bearable just walk the aisle with a different groomsman. Minor change that solves your problem." bubblebutt3333 also pointed out how much her unhappiness would shine through the photos. "There’s no way OP could fake being happy with that asshole, it would show in any photos and videos of the ceremony." After receiving a lot of feedback and support, the maid-of-honor to be posted a few follow ups defending her friend, and stating that she plans to fully brace herself and go through with being a bridesmaid.

"Edit 2: ok guys I don't know what the verdict is but whether or not you voted yta or NTA and said I should go anyways to support my friend (we were friends before we were born, our moms were college roommates) your argument were the most convincing. I'm going to suck it up, participate, have fun, make my lock screen image the text from "Panama" where she said "remember, you liked tonguing my asshole?" so when I get sad I have an instant reminder of who he really is. And then when it's all over I'm going to scream myself hoarse and beat the ever living fuck out of my pillows. If I can update a week from now I will. I still have a lot of reading to do so thank you all for commenting."

"Edit 3 (that wont be seen): guys I've had the worst week of my life and been crying almost non stop since 3AM last Monday (or Tuesday, or whatever). I have to clear up people calling my best friend the asshole. That just isn't the case, at all. I love her as much as I love any person on the planet and she has my back. But this wedding is now a week away. It's not a simple thing of kicked me out or asking ex-fiancé not to come. Everyone is furious with him but only she, me and he know the details of call girls."

"My ex's parents, grandparents and everyone else are going to be at the wedding. He's as close with the groom as I am with her. If they make big changes now then the day becomes about what HE did, not about the wedding. It's not my place to demand the groom change his best man... a week out no less...plus like I said he knows my ex cheated, he doesn't know my ex was sleeping with prostitutes. If I bring that up then this whole week becomes about THAT. My best friend and her groom being assholes isn't even an option on the table. They didn't do anything wrong and just reacting with the best information they have."

"My friend has offered me the chance to allow me and ex-fiancé to walk in with other people or even separately, but I'm not going to do that. First of all because I think it will look weird. And secondly I foresee getting a sick since of satisfaction of touching him ONE LAST TIME--FOREVER and have him know that that spark he feels...could have been forever come August but he fucked it up."