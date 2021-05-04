Maid of honor asks if she was wrong to wear white to a casual lunch with the bride.

Weddings can unfortunately sometimes be beautifully detailed, perfectly planned sources of stress for the couple getting married as well as all of their family and friends...

Arranging destination wedding travel plans, figuring out what to do with kids in order to attend a "child free" event, dealing with all the regular responsibilities of your life on top of being essentially an unpaid intern for your best friend's bridal party for an entire year, and wrangling the schedules of ten people you barely know in order to wear matching "bride squad" bathing suits by a pool can be a lot to take on. Even couples who choose to have a more casual, backyard BYOB event can still get caught up in the chaos of "the big day" and their cousin's NSFW tattoos showing up in the photos.

While most people of course want to do their best to give their best friend or family member their dream wedding, the vast majority of people are not professional wedding planners and couples sometimes need to be reminded that we all have lives outside of the six hours they're getting married next June. So, when a frustrated maid of honor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she was wrong to wear white around the bride, people were there to help her deem a verdict.