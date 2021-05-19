Maid of honor with scar asks if it's OK to skip wedding after bride bans makeup.

While weddings can be fun, beautifully planned plans parties to celebrate love, they can also bring out underlying feelings of family resentment or jealousy between friends...

Brides who take out their insecurities on the florist or let their planning-related stress take over until all of their bridesmaids aren't allowed to have individual identities outside of their lavender gowns and over-sprayed up-dos can build a scary reputation. Of course, everyone wants to give the couple getting married the day they always hoped for, but if you're going to ban makeup, hair dye, or tattoos from your wedding photos then you should anticipate everyone you love gossiping about your behavior in multiple group chats.

Excitement is one thing, but pretending your wedding day is the only event in the lives of your loved ones is dangerous and disrespectful for all of your relationships. Nobody is going to care that Bethany's dress is a slightly different shade of "evergreen emerald forest" than everyone else's. While it's generally considered rude to overshadow or take attention away from the bride, it takes a lot for people to ignore the woman in the huge white dress, even if Aunt Tiffany had ten tequila shots and took her top off.