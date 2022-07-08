Maid of Honor asks if she 'overreacted' by walking out on the bachelorette party.

Being a bridesmaid means taking on an unpaid gig with a bizarre collection of new coworkers who expect you to be a project manager from seven different group chats...

So, when an angry Maid of Honor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her bachelorette party behavior, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for walking out on a bachelorette party when I’m the maid of honor (MOH)?

I went to a bachelorette party in Atlantic City. After a 4-hour drive, the bride (we’ll call her Melissa) could not be bothered to get out of her seat and give me a hug or introduce me to the other girls. No one made any effort to get to know me at dinner.