Maid of Honor asks if she 'overreacted' by walking out on the bachelorette party.

So, when an angry Maid of Honor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her bachelorette party behavior, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I went to a bachelorette party in Atlantic City. After a 4-hour drive, the bride (we’ll call her Melissa) could not be bothered to get out of her seat and give me a hug or introduce me to the other girls. No one made any effort to get to know me at dinner.
When the bill came, the girls said we’d split it evenly, which was unfair to me because I don't drink alcohol and they all ordered multiple drinks. There were 11 girls and I didn’t want to be the only one who didn’t want to split the bill, so I ended up having to pay $65 for my $13 meal.