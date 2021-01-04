Maid-of-honor asks if she's wrong to ditch wedding after bride says her pregnancy will ruin photos.

The flowers, the formal attire, color schemes, guest list, seating charts, DJ or band, all diet accommodating menu, venue, open bar, bridal party, bachelor and bachelorette parties, bridal showers--planning a wedding (depending on how elaborate you want to go) can be an incredibly stressful experience. What usually starts as the desire to share a fun day of celebrating your relationship with everyone you love can rapidly turn into a detail-driven flower-frenzied fit of chaos if you don't constantly keep your perspective in check. If you've ever been in a wedding, you might be familiar with the drama surrounding dress styles, hair and makeup, or a bride or groom's wish for everyone attending to conceal the physical traits that make them unique "for the photos."
So, when a pregnant maid-of-honor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole?" about an unbelievably selfish bride, people were quick to offer their words of wisdom.