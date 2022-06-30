Maid of Honor asks if she was wrong to tell bride her honest opinion of the wedding.

So, when a conflicted Maid of Honor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to tell the bride the truth, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My best friend got married last weekend on a destination wedding. I was a MOH and our friend group was bridesmaids. I originally planned on having my kids staying with my in laws because I didn't want to exhaust them bringing them to a destination wedding.
But a few weeks before the wedding my friend insisted on me bringing the kids for the ceremony because she wanted them to be ring bearers. I had told her that I can't just bring the kids to the ceremony because I'd have to pay for a babysitter for the reception and I simply can't afford that.