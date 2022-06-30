Maid of Honor asks if she was wrong to tell bride her honest opinion of the wedding.

Telling any bride the cold, hard truth about any detail of the wedding whether it's the shade of pink on centerpieces or the weather report can be a dangerous risk...

So, when a conflicted Maid of Honor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to tell the bride the truth, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my best friend my honest opinion about her wedding?

My best friend got married last weekend on a destination wedding. I was a MOH and our friend group was bridesmaids. I originally planned on having my kids staying with my in laws because I didn't want to exhaust them bringing them to a destination wedding.