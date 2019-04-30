Maisie Williams’ roommate shares the downside to living with the baddest b*tch in Westeros.

If you are a Game of Thrones fan and haven't watched the most recent episode by now, I am seriously concerned for you. The internet is essentially a booby trap full of spoilers at this point, and you'd be better off fighting the army of the dead than trying to dodge these memes. But as hard as this is for the average commoner, it's much more difficult for one particular person: Maisie Williams' roommate.

British actor Bill Milner took to Twitter to vent about how hard it is avoid GoT spoilers while living with Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark. The man is living in a war zone!

You all think it’s hard avoiding #GameofThrones spoilers? Try living with Arya. I’m dodging them in my own goddamn kitchen. — Bill Milner (@Bill_Milner) April 29, 2019

Naturally, the main takeaway here was OMG YOU LIVE WITH ARYA STARK?!

WOW UR SO LUCKY. Also, hide all the knives. — Alexa Zopounidis (@AZopounidis) April 30, 2019