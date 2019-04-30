Maisie Williams’ roommate shares the downside to living with the baddest b*tch in Westeros.

If you are a Game of Thrones fan and haven't watched the most recent episode by now, I am seriously concerned for you. The internet is essentially a booby trap full of spoilers at this point, and you'd be better off fighting the army of the dead than trying to dodge these memes. But as hard as this is for the average commoner, it's much more difficult for one particular person: Maisie Williams' roommate.
British actor Bill Milner took to Twitter to vent about how hard it is avoid GoT spoilers while living with Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark. The man is living in a war zone!
Naturally, the main takeaway here was OMG YOU LIVE WITH ARYA STARK?!
People also joked about his safety being in jeopardy while living with the Night King Slayer.
Anyway, I would not say no to a slumber party at their humble abode, and I can be reached at anytime during the day.