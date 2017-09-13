There are endless ways to deal with a tragedy the scale of Hurricane Irma. Some people silently donate to reputable foundations. Others volunteer and lend their time to help victims. Still others, create art and bolster the stories of those affected. All of these are great options. Unfortunately, there are lots of people who don't quite grasp the sensitivity needed to address other people's pain. To this point, a report from Teen Vogue revealed a makeup artist created a Hurricane Irma look. Unsurprisingly, she received a storm of backlash for the hurricane-inspired look on Twitter.
The makeup artist Kali Harlow posted a side-by-side of her eyeshadow creation and a satellite image of the storm. Her caption read, "Remember in the eye of the storm, God remains in control."
Umm.
People were quick to point out that modeling you makeup after a storm that's taken the lives of (at least) 67 people is a bad look.
Also, saying God is in control is a lot easier when you're not one of the victims of tragedy.
One guy suggested it'd be better to focus on addressing climate change, instead of posting Hurricane-inspired makeup looks with prayer captions.
Some people on Twitter were gracious with their critique.
While others couldn't comprehend why Harlow was surprised about the backlash.
The concept of God being in control of a deadly storm really rubbed people the wrong way.
There were a handful of people who appreciate the gesture.
Luckily, given the widespread critique, it seems doubtful this will inspire any online makeup trends.