There are endless ways to deal with a tragedy the scale of Hurricane Irma. Some people silently donate to reputable foundations. Others volunteer and lend their time to help victims. Still others, create art and bolster the stories of those affected. All of these are great options. Unfortunately, there are lots of people who don't quite grasp the sensitivity needed to address other people's pain. To this point, a report from Teen Vogue revealed a makeup artist created a Hurricane Irma look. Unsurprisingly, she received a storm of backlash for the hurricane-inspired look on Twitter.

The makeup artist Kali Harlow posted a side-by-side of her eyeshadow creation and a satellite image of the storm. Her caption read, "Remember in the eye of the storm, God remains in control."

Umm.

Remember in the eye of the storm, God remains in control. pic.twitter.com/Ke01Le7rCH — Kali Harlow + (@KalElizabeth29) September 9, 2017

People were quick to point out that modeling you makeup after a storm that's taken the lives of (at least) 67 people is a bad look.

U may have had good intentions but why would you think a makeup look abt a hurricane that could kill hundreds of people would be a good idea — 🎇 (@veIvetdoIan) September 9, 2017

Also, saying God is in control is a lot easier when you're not one of the victims of tragedy.

millions of people could lose their homes, pets, family and you’re doing a look knowing the destruction and devastation it’s about to cause? — Leia 🥀 (@leiajohno) September 9, 2017

One guy suggested it'd be better to focus on addressing climate change, instead of posting Hurricane-inspired makeup looks with prayer captions.

Or maybe we should stop acting like climate change doesn't exist. — Vu Nguyen (@ouhvuu) September 10, 2017

Some people on Twitter were gracious with their critique.

In poor taste, love. — Petty White (@SadittySteph) September 9, 2017

While others couldn't comprehend why Harlow was surprised about the backlash.

The concept of God being in control of a deadly storm really rubbed people the wrong way.

God in control? you think if God was in control he'd even allow a storm like this to happen? this has nothing to do with God. this has to do — setagel (@staygvlden_) September 10, 2017

There were a handful of people who appreciate the gesture.

So stunning and such a great reminder ❤ I'm in the east coast of fl so just waiting for it to come and trusting God with everything — KelseyBrooke (@kels1527) September 9, 2017

Luckily, given the widespread critique, it seems doubtful this will inspire any online makeup trends.

