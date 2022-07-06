Makeup artist asks if she was wrong to charge client $350 more because she's a bride.

Our price is $150, but if you're a bride? That'll be $2000, your first born child and your dog. So, when a frustrated makeup artist decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to change her pricing upon learning her client was a bride, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I am a makeup artist for the past 9 years. I charge $500 for bridal makeup, around 250 for bridesmaid etc makeup but for regular party makeup I charge around $150. So a few weeks ago, a lady had booked me for a party makeup on June 25th. She booked at 10am. I went there thinking I'd do a regular party makeup. I had agreed $150 with her.