Male and female BFF hit on same guy and their viral love triangle led to an actual match.

In the age of Tinder, Grindr, and social media flirting in general, it's becoming increasingly rare for people to meet through glances at a bar or a romantic note from an adoring stranger. So, when it does happen, it feels like a cinematic flashback to the supremely awkward and vulnerable dating rituals from decades ago.
There is no form of flirting that isn't risky, but making a move without the comfort of a right swiping you is another level of game in 2018.
In an ultimate meet-cute, the Twitter user Cody shared a flirtatious note he got while he was out.
As you can see, the cleverly crafted note includes a number from a woman, if he's into women, and from a man, if he's into men -- both of whom are friends with each other. This is truly another form of playing wing man, for both those friends.
It wasn't long until Cody decided to text the guy's number to set up a date.
As any emotionally responsible Twitter user with a good story would do, Cody kept the internet updated on the details of the date and their planned activities.
After much waffling, they eventually settled on sushi for their date food, along with a viewing of Iliza Schlesinger's special Warpaint.
They look super cute and comfortable together, which is rare for a first date (especially with thousands of people following your date).
By far, the best part of this story is the fact that they actually emotionally connected and have plans to hang out again.
Perhaps this meet-cute is the spark that will light a long-term romantic fire?! Stranger things have happened!
People are fully crossing their fingers for more updates on Cody's love life.
I am officially hooked up on this new romantic Twitter drama, and will be refreshing my feed for any and all updates on their second date.