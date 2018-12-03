Male and female BFF hit on same guy and their viral love triangle led to an actual match.

In the age of Tinder, Grindr, and social media flirting in general, it's becoming increasingly rare for people to meet through glances at a bar or a romantic note from an adoring stranger. So, when it does happen, it feels like a cinematic flashback to the supremely awkward and vulnerable dating rituals from decades ago.

There is no form of flirting that isn't risky, but making a move without the comfort of a right swiping you is another level of game in 2018.

In an ultimate meet-cute, the Twitter user Cody shared a flirtatious note he got while he was out.

Well this was a highlight of my day pic.twitter.com/jTqkA79MFM — Cody (@cocdcy) December 1, 2018

As you can see, the cleverly crafted note includes a number from a woman, if he's into women, and from a man, if he's into men -- both of whom are friends with each other. This is truly another form of playing wing man, for both those friends.

It wasn't long until Cody decided to text the guy's number to set up a date.