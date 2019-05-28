This male Starbucks barista is getting supremely roasted for giving health advice to a pregnant lady.

Being pregnant comes with a lot of pains -- back aches, morning sickness, and nausea to name a few. But what's even worse is dealing with all the dumbass men who think they are entitled to telling you what you should and should not do while pregnant. I believe the technical term for this is 'pains in your ass.'
British comedian Tiffany Stevenson took to Twitter to complain about this particular kind of pain. According to Stevenson, she witnessed a male Starbucks employee telling a pregnant woman that she shouldn't order something with caffeine in it. Brb, rolling my eyes so hard that they fall out and I have to go to the ER.
Steven's thread read:
