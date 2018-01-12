Malia Obama burned David Letterman so hard and her dad is proud.

The Obama family as a unit is no stranger to doling out some sick burns. Whether it's the jokes of former president Obama at the State of the Union, or Michelle Obama burning Trump's life into flames, they are a family that knows how to roast someone good.

So, given this legacy of wit, it's hardly surprising that Malia Obama burned David Letterman when she first met him.

In the first hour-long episode of the six episode installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Obama sat down with the late night host to discuss his life both in and out of office. At one point, the conversation veered towards fatherhood and how emotional Obama got when he dropped Malia off at Harvard.

While the topic was on Malia, Letterman decided to share the time he first met and was burned by the young Obama.

Letterman spotted Malia at a party at the White House and decided to introduce himself: "My name is David Letterman and I am very happy to be here at the party, and thank you for inviting me to the party."

Malia didn't skip a beat in the interaction, and jokingly burned Letterman, "Yeah, you look like a guy who really knows how to party."

Letterman told a proud Obama he loved the banter, to which the former president responded: "She's a riot, she is funny."

That's a proud dad right there, no doubt Michelle and him gave Malia is firm foundation for her burns.

If you have access to the beauties of Netflix, you can watch the full first episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.