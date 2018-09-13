Man accidentally texts wrong number about his dong, and it escalated quickly.

Sending a text to the wrong number can launch a radically different conversation than what you had in mind, but more importantly, it can be deeply embarrassing. One time I accidentally sent a sext to my partner in psychology and our eye contact was strained from thereon out. Although, to be fair, I think he was initially flattered.

A mysterious man named Michael experienced a deeply humiliating texting situation when he texted a woman he thought was named Crystal about a pernicious rumor about his dong size.

Basically, Crystal and his ex-girlfriend had been cruelly telling everyone his dong was comically small and he reasonably wanted them to stop. However, his text request was sent to the wrong number and quickly went viral.

It's safe to say this is the opposite of what he wanted when he sent the text, luckily his last name is concealed and Michael is a very common name.