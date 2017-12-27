Man asks for advice after his girlfriend gets him what may be the worst gift in Christmas history.

Most of us have been down the rabbit hole of receiving a horrible, no good, terrible, very bad gift. And while we all like to pretend it's the thought that counts, sometimes the thought itself is what makes the gift so glaringly (and hilariously) bad.

Such is the case for the Twitter user Chris Plug (@chrisplug) who asked his followers for advice after receiving one of the worst Christmas gifts from his girlfriend.

Technically, we're not 100 percent sure whether he actually received this glorious vision of a gift from his girlfriend, or whether the whole Twitter thread is hypothetical. But either way, the emotional impact of this hypothetical gift is notable. So we'll bite.

Just, have a good look at this visually offensive Christmas gift.

How would YOU feel if your significant other gave this to you?! Would you feel seen?! Insulted?! Would you feel as if these crocs enabled you to live your best life alongside the vivacious Guy Fieri himself?!

fellas you unwrap a christmas gift from your girl and find this, wyd pic.twitter.com/YfJ6kTAkcC — plug (@chrisplug) December 24, 2017

People on Twitter had a LOT of feelings about these crocs, mostly positive.

No matter how you cut it, these crocs are not neutral. They demand a lot emotionally, so it's completely logical that people had strong and opposing reactions. For the most part, however, people were feeling this gift. It's truly got everything you could want: there's fire, Guy Fieri channeling all of his powerful energy, plastic movable straps and of course, the well ventilated features that are a crucial part of any pair of Crocs.