A man tried to low-ball this artist's 'inappropriate' painting. Her response is perfect.

One of the hardest aspects of being a working artist is demanding people pay you your worth. If someone was hiring a plumber, buying a meal, or getting their car fixed they wouldn't attempt to pay a third of the price, but people will regularly low ball artists without taking into consideration the hours spent and cost of supplies.
In some cases, the trend of undervaluing artists exceeds a mere matter of ignorance and becomes downright insulting.
The Reddit user I-Have-A-Headache ran into a deeply insulting situation when a customer attempted to low ball her by insulting the art work itself. For reference, her art work is both figurative and abstract - meaning the images themselves can be obscured or interpreted as many things, but there is still an intended picture.
Most of her work focuses on vaginas and female pleasure, so, it'd be reasonable to assume potential customers have learned that about her, and are on board with the imagery.
As made abundantly clear by her Reddit thread, one man was very much in the dark about the subject matter of the paintings and considers them "inappropriate."
The conversation promptly goes south when he decides to neg her for a lower price, immediately after insulting the subject matter.
This guy seriously believed that if he harped on how the painting was "inappropriate" he could buy it for $60 instead of $200. The most incredible part of the exchange is how patient the artist remains - she politely breaks down why $60 is low (cost of supplies and the fact that she'd only make $7 an hour), and he STILL attempts to manipulate her.
The thoroughly frustrating exchange ended with him asking her, once more, what she painted before deeming it "inappropriate" and offering $75.
People on Reddit immediately went to town roasting the man for his complete lack of logic.
Several people pointed out that it was deeply obvious the man did in fact want a picture of a woman masturbating, and his haggling was a deflection.
Suffice it to say, this exchange serves as a very clear example of what NOT to do when attempting to buy art. Hopefully this guy unpacks his sexual repression sooner than later.