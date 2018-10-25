A man tried to low-ball this artist's 'inappropriate' painting. Her response is perfect.

One of the hardest aspects of being a working artist is demanding people pay you your worth. If someone was hiring a plumber, buying a meal, or getting their car fixed they wouldn't attempt to pay a third of the price, but people will regularly low ball artists without taking into consideration the hours spent and cost of supplies.

In some cases, the trend of undervaluing artists exceeds a mere matter of ignorance and becomes downright insulting.

The Reddit user I-Have-A-Headache ran into a deeply insulting situation when a customer attempted to low ball her by insulting the art work itself. For reference, her art work is both figurative and abstract - meaning the images themselves can be obscured or interpreted as many things, but there is still an intended picture.

Most of her work focuses on vaginas and female pleasure, so, it'd be reasonable to assume potential customers have learned that about her, and are on board with the imagery.