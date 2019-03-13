Man asks if he’s an a**hole for being mad his date was heavier IRL. But there’s more to the story.

Online dating is a special kind of nightmare. There's the awkwardness of meeting a stranger in person after a night of hardcore sexting, the onslaught of overly explicit DM's, and the exhaustion that comes with trying to find your soulmate via your phone screen. And then there is a complaint that some people have that others find to be shallow and problematic. I'm talking about when people get upset that their date doesn't look like their photos. To some, this is an act of deception, to others its an understandable way to present yourself in the way you want.
A Reddit user (KilljoyKillsjoy) stumbled into the area in between those two sides of the coin, and asked other people if he was being an asshole for feeling tricked by his date. However, his story has some twists and turns that make it a bit more complicated than it sounds.
The post reads:
I'll try to keep this short.
I'm on Tinder and I see a cute chick so I swipe right. In two of her pics it's clear she has a twin. Cool. Not identical, but close enough. They were both above the shoulder shots. We start talking and she's ramping up to be perfect, you know how crushes are yadda yadda.
This last weekend we had our first date. I get there early and wait for her outside and she shows up much larger than in her pics, but she's still cute and I'm not a picky man (plus tmi... dat ass). I figured that the pictures she'd used were from last year and that's fine. Not all my pics are recent either, I just threw up my best.
The date was actually awesome. The crush is still strong even as I'm typing it but... fuck I was suspicious, alright? That whole twin thing was a weird red? yellow? flag, especially how she talked about her sis. Nothing bad, just... dismissive? Idk how to describe it. Anyways, so I check Facebook and the pictures she had used were from her sister's profile (not fully public but one was her profile pic and another one was visible on there so I'm guessing the rest are hers too). And I'm not sure how to feel now. On one hand, I like her. On the other, she's using her sisters pics to get dates and that's... weird?? But they're twins so she legit would look just like her sis if she lost a bit of weight so it's not really lying??? And I get why she did it, we all got flaws we wanna pretend aren't there, but????
I asked my coworker's their opinion and it's divided as fuck (one lad said I was fat-shaming/lacking empathy), so since I found this sub recently I figured I'd ask here. WIBTA for canceling our second date because her pics don't match?
Most Reddit users agreed that the original poster wasn't being an asshole, but they had different takes on whether or not he should pursue this woman.
Caktis said:
NTA. You are under no obligation to go on a second date. Period. Plus, she lied, and hid it. So, don’t fall into that type of relationship where it’s already based off lies. Good luck.
Killairmanable said:
The end result is that you got catfished. Doesn't really matter that it's her twin, she's using pictures of someone that isn't her to get dates.
However, I also think you should at least see where it goes? If you really like this girl then I think it's worth seeing where this goes.
Then, the original poster gave an update:
I ended up texting her after work: "Hey I went to add you on Facebook and your sister's profile popped up. What's going on?" with a screenshot of her sister's profile (since she had used her sis's profile pic on Tinder.)
Aaaaaand she blocked me. Without explaining anything. So I guess that decides that.
Thanks everyone for your judgment and advice. I'm pretty bummed now, but I picked up a six pack so I'll be better soon! Ha.
And just when it seemed like this rocky love story was over, the original poster gave another update:
Hey again everyone. I finally have answers.
I never gave fake names to anyone so my date is now Alice and her sister is Gabby.
On Saturday I got a Facebook message from Gabby. It boiled down to "This is stupid, will you meet Alice so she can properly explain?" I try to get an explanation straight from her, but she refused and so on Sunday I go to a coffee shop to figure out wtf is going on.
She was cute, my crush was strong, but I managed to sit down with a decent poker face. She pretty much burst into tears the moment I arrived. Lots of sorrys until she pulled herself together and I really nearly bolted bc I felt so awkward.
Gabby was the one to suggest Alice use her pictures. Alice showed me her phone and... it was a picture of her from a few months ago and she swiped through and there were more pictures, ones she said she was gonna put on Tinder. All of herself... and she was bigger.
I feel really fucking dumb. Still. Alice has been losing weight over this last year (down over 100 pounds!!!) and didn't have any flattering pictures bc she's continuing her diet and shredding weight off and her and her sister didn't know how to portray that on Tinder without scaring everyone off. So that's why Gabby suggested she use her pics bc they believe Alice will look like her soon (tho she has probably several months to go before she's close if I'm being honest, not that I care. Never did just thought I was being lied to).
When I sent the screenshot, she panicked and blocked me out of embarrassment/shame and it took a talking from her sis to meet me and come clean. I'm the first guy she's gone on a date with that wanted a second date so... fuck. Sucks to be all those other guys I guess because I'm taking her out this weekend again.
I'm gonna be cautious moving forward bc that was a shit ton of drama for a first date, but I don't know. Maybe I'm being dumb? She's real sweet and we share the same hobbies and she's even pretty when she cries and my pa always told me that's how you know you're in it for the long haul and holy fuck I need to calm my crush down. This feels like high school again.
And that's that. Just wanted to clear up the catfish fiasco since I got a good many comments and PMs. Thanks again for helping me set my head on straight.
Looks like hearing her side of the story ended up being worth it! Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go massage the whiplash out of my neck from reading about this whirlwind romance.