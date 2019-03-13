Man asks if he’s an a**hole for being mad his date was heavier IRL. But there’s more to the story.

Online dating is a special kind of nightmare. There's the awkwardness of meeting a stranger in person after a night of hardcore sexting, the onslaught of overly explicit DM's, and the exhaustion that comes with trying to find your soulmate via your phone screen. And then there is a complaint that some people have that others find to be shallow and problematic. I'm talking about when people get upset that their date doesn't look like their photos. To some, this is an act of deception, to others its an understandable way to present yourself in the way you want.

A Reddit user (KilljoyKillsjoy) stumbled into the area in between those two sides of the coin, and asked other people if he was being an asshole for feeling tricked by his date. However, his story has some twists and turns that make it a bit more complicated than it sounds.

The post reads: