Man asks if he was wrong to force wife to change out of white dress for uncle's wedding.

Even the most laid-back, easy breezy, miles from "Bridezilla" territory brides usually aren't super excited about their wedding guests showing up to the cermony in a white gown...

While some of the wedding rules and codes of guest conduct are a little ridiculous, anything that takes the spotlight off of the couple getting married is generally considered rude. Scene-stealing of any kind (that includes drunken rants about the bride's ex on the dance floor), proposals, baby announcements, or anything that causes stress for the couple or venue staff is never a good look. Of course, your grandmother wearing a white dress because she didn't have her glasses on and thought it was more of a pink is always forgivable, but a manipulative move in a bride-adjacent gown is just disrespectful. Anyone who would dare attempt to disrupt the bride's happiness probably deserves to have the coldest plate at dinner, the weakest cocktails, and the frosting-free slice of cake.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his wife's choice to wear white to his uncle's wedding, people were there to help him deem a verdict.