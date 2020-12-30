Man asks if he was wrong to give his nephew a $50K loan as a wedding gift.

Lending money to friends of family when you happen to be in a better financial position is a very thoughtful and kind gesture, but if you expect to get every dollar of it back, things can get awkward...

The general advice is that if you ever let anyone "borrow" money, you should never expect to get it back, and lending money to people you love should be written off as a gift for everyone's mental health. If you do happen to get some of the money you lend back, it should be considered more of a pleasant surprise than something you're holding over their head. Owing people money is a horrible feeling, and waiting for money you need because someone hasn't paid you back can be just as awful. Try not to lend more than you can afford or accept more than you can ever pay back.

When a young couple gets married and wants to start a home and a family together, it's normal for relatives to want to help out financially. Most of the time, people write a small check toward the honeymoon, buy a fancy plate off of the registry and call it a day, but for people in a position with a little more to give, wedding gifts can be incredibly generous.