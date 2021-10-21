Man asks if he was wrong to refuse to get pregnant wife ice cream at 3 AM.

Pregnancy cravings aren't always pickle-covered ice cream pizza sticks dipped in whipped cream or chocolate spaghetti, but having a partner to help you manage midnight snack needs can be life-changing...

While the "eating for two" theory isn't exactly accurate, pregnancy comes with a slew of surprising symptoms that can drastically change your diet. Salty and sweet combinations of chaos and outlandish requests can be hard for non-pregnant people to process, but losing sight of all logic in the pursuit of Reese's peanut butter popcorn cupcakes might not be worth the war in the kitchen.

Respecting your partner's sleep schedule even when they're not building a new human being in their body is still important, despite what your ravenously hungry pregnancy craving demon might be telling you when the clock strikes 2. So, when a conflicted soon-to-be dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about whether or not he was wrong to refuse to fetch his pregnant wife a 3 AM dessert, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not getting my pregnant wife her food cravings at 3 AM?