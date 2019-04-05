Man asks if he's wrong for not footing wedding bill after stepdaughter's dad is invited. But there's more.

It would be the understatement of the ages to say that weddings are a highly emotional affair. When everything goes smoothly, weddings can feel like a slice of euphoria, a place and party where loved ones can celebrate the compelling power of love.
However, when wedding plans go south they can quickly escalate into an emotional disaster that ruptures even the closest relationships.
A recent post on the Am I The Asshole subreddit deals with the emotionally tricky elements of weddings, like who pays, and how to set boundaries against toxic family members.
The Reddit user justalurker__ wrote that he's been in his stepdaughter's life for a long time, he loves her very much, and he's been excited to pay for her upcoming wedding. However, her biological father, who was abusive and previously in jail, has resurfaced on the scene greatly complicating the situation.
"I've been in my stepdaughter's life since she was 2. My wife divorced her husband because he was abusive. He went to prison for that. But even after he served his sentence, he was never involved in my her life."
"She's getting married next month. She always wanted to have a destination wedding in Mykonos, Greece. We decided that I'd help them pay for the wedding. Unfortunately, she lost a lot of money recently and I decided to pay for the wedding. Her fiance is helping, but it's not much. I love her and nothing would make me more happy."
Originally, all the wedding arrangements were securely in place for the upcoming destination wedding in Mykonos, Greece. However, things god dicey when the bride decides she wants to give her biological father a chance to walk her down the aisle.
"Yesterday, she told me that she wanted her bio dad to walk her down the aisle. She told me that he's a changed man and he deserves a chance and she'd try to accommodate me elsewhere. I'm really hurt by her decision. I was really looking forward to walking her down the aisle. My wife thinks that we should not pay for the wedding anymore. She also thinks we should not attend the wedding. I think I agree with her reasoning. But if I don't pay, she won't have her destination wedding. AITA here?"
Since the mother of the bride understandably doesn't want to attend the wedding if her abusive ex is there, the stepfather wants to support his wife first and foremost. So, he asked the internet if he'd be an asshole if he doesn't pay for the wedding.
TakoyakiTanuki suggested he sit his stepdaughter down for a heart to heart about the ordeal.
"NAH, and please read me out. Kids are fucking stupid and she is your kid. You raised her.
She is probably going through a lot of emotions right now about her “real” (I put that in quotes because he is a sperm donor and you are the father) dad because of actual social and societal pressures about birth fathers."
"But do you really want her to look back and see both a shitty sperm donor and an actual father? Or do you want her to look back after children (or not, even with aging and self reflection) and see a father who couldn’t talk to her about his concerns, and rather just canceled her wedding on her because she made a mistake.
You should sit her down and voice your concerns in an adult way, while still understanding her side."
Jootmill echoed the suggestion that he have a talk with his stepdaughter, but also noted that she is a full-grown adult, and choosing to include your mother's abuser at your wedding is a bold decision that merits consequences.
"He should definitely talk to her and explain how hard this all is for him and her mother (who is expected to just see her abuser play an important part of this wedding). That said, if the daughter is adamant then we need to remember she's the OP's kid but not an actual kid anymore. She's an adult. She makes her bed then she has to deal with the consequences."
bitchnutz08 empathized with the bride's thought pattern, and shared how emotionally complex these situations can be.
"I relate to this so much. My bio father was in and out of my life until I was a teenager when he became more of a regular presence. My step-dad was my constant and raised me without question. When it came time for someone to walk me down the isle, I wanted my step-dad to, but didn’t want to hurt my bio dad’s feelings. Instead of making a choice that would have hurt one of them, I chose them both to walk me down the isle together. The man who gave me life, and the main who helped me navigate through life. Although I love my bio dad, my step-dad means the world to me. He took a 3 year old little girl, and taught her that some men stay."
rambambambam pointed out how incredibly painful and retraumatizing the stepdaughter's decision is for her mother, the woman who has always been there for her.
"For real. I can accept that prison dad is a changed man, I can feel the daughters desire to reclaim the lost "father" (though the father that gave life in my mind is the one who fed, sheltered, loved and cared, not just nutted), but to just ignore mom's trauma here is really difficult for me to accept."
Midnightproxxima fully believes the daughter has made her bed of entitlement, and should lie in it.
"Why TF should he pay for the wedding? Let her 'bio dad' pay since he matters so much? If she wants to essentially give him a big fuck you in favor of her real dad then why should he still pull the money out for her?"
"She's a grown woman. Let her and her SO pool their money together and have something cheap."
In the end, it looks like the stepfather decided to still pitch in to the wedding, but abstain from attending in support of his wife.
"Edit: As some of you have suggested, I'll pay for the wedding, but I wont attend. I don't think my wife will attend and I think I should stay with her."