Man asks if he's wrong for not footing wedding bill after stepdaughter's dad is invited. But there's more.

It would be the understatement of the ages to say that weddings are a highly emotional affair. When everything goes smoothly, weddings can feel like a slice of euphoria, a place and party where loved ones can celebrate the compelling power of love.

However, when wedding plans go south they can quickly escalate into an emotional disaster that ruptures even the closest relationships.

A recent post on the Am I The Asshole subreddit deals with the emotionally tricky elements of weddings, like who pays, and how to set boundaries against toxic family members.

The Reddit user justalurker__ wrote that he's been in his stepdaughter's life for a long time, he loves her very much, and he's been excited to pay for her upcoming wedding. However, her biological father, who was abusive and previously in jail, has resurfaced on the scene greatly complicating the situation.

"I've been in my stepdaughter's life since she was 2. My wife divorced her husband because he was abusive. He went to prison for that. But even after he served his sentence, he was never involved in my her life."